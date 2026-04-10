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Seven & i Holdings Co President Stephen Dacus Image: REUTERS
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Seven & i Holdings to delay listing of U.S. unit to FY2027

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TOKYO

Seven & i Holdings Co said Thursday it will postpone the listing of its U.S. 7-Eleven convenience store business unit from its planned schedule in 2026 to fiscal 2027.

In pushing back the initial public offering, the Japanese operator of the Seven-Eleven convenience store chain cited uncertainty in market conditions amid the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran that has disrupted energy supplies.

Stephen Dacus, president of the conglomerate, said at a press conference that the listing of its U.S. convenience store business will proceed once the market conditions improve in the country.

According to Seven & i, proceeds from the initial public offering are set to be used to fund a share repurchase plan, worth about 2 trillion yen ($12.6 billion) by fiscal 2030. The buyback plan remains unchanged, the company said.

The retail giant bought Speedway LLC, a U.S. convenience store chain and gas station network, in 2021, to diversify its revenue sources overseas amid a saturated domestic market.

The company, which has been restructuring its business to focus on convenience store operations, last year completed the sale of the struggling Ito-Yokado supermarket chain to a U.S. private equity firm.

It has also fended off a buyout approach from Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, operator of Circle K convenience stores.

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