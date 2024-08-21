 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/winhorse
business

Seven & i takeover bid by Canadian retailer faces Japan gov't review

0 Comments
TOKYO

The proposed acquisition of Japanese retail giant Seven & i Holdings Co by Canadian convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is subject to review by the Japanese government to assess any potential threats to national security, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The operator of the Seven-Eleven convenience store chain is covered by the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act, which governs foreign investment in Japanese companies to prevent leaking technologies that could be diverted for military purposes.

Under the law, listed domestic companies and their subsidiaries engaged in designated industries such as aviation, cybersecurity or infrastructure, are required to notify the government if foreign investors acquire a stake of 1 percent or more.

Although convenience store operations, which are Seven & i's core business, are not among the designated industries, the Finance Ministry has applied the rule to the firm. It has not, however, disclosed which of Seven & i's businesses the rule applies to.

The notification to the Japanese government must include details on the scale and timing of the foreign investment, as well as the extent of the foreign investor's involvement in management.

The government can block the investment if it deems the acquisition would cause issues with economic security. Failure to provide notification or providing false information can result in imprisonment or fines.

Numerous corporations sit under Seven & i's umbrella, with the holding company owning shares in firms in industries such as retail, real estate, finance, livestock farming, petroleum product sales and security services, according to its articles of incorporation.

Seven & i said earlier this week that it had received a nonbinding preliminary proposal from Alimentation Couche-Tard, which runs brands including Couche-Tard and Circle K, to acquire all of its outstanding shares.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ekin Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Must-Know Japan Life Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Win a 2-Night VIP Stay at The Hilton Niseko Village in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Is it worth studying Japanese in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

Yohtaka Andon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

etSETOra Vintage Train

GaijinPot Travel

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Families

Savvy Tokyo

Omagari Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Ways Kinosaki Onsen Makes The Best Girl’s Trip

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 In Tokyo To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Airvisa: Simplifying Online Visa Renewals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog