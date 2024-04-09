 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Seven & i Holdings Co's Seven Eleven convenience store logo is pictured in Tokyo
A 7-Eleven convenience store is pictured in Tokyo. Image: REUTERS file
business

Seven & i to list supermarket unit Ito-Yokado: report

TOKYO

Japan's Seven & i Holdings plans to list its supermarket unit Ito-Yokado, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

The retail conglomerate aims to focus on its mainstay 7-Eleven convenience store operation by having the supermarket business listed, Kyodo said.

Seven & i will likely announce its plan to list Ito-Yokado, a major general merchandise store chain, on Wednesday, when it is set to announce its financial results, Kyodo said.

Asked about the Kyodo report, a company spokesperson said nothing had been decided at this point.

Business daily Nikkei reported later on Tuesday that Seven & i was looking to set up a new intermediate holding company for general merchandising chains including Ito-Yokado as early as in 2026.

Seven & i is considering courting external investors for the new company, or potentially taking it public, to turn its superstore business profitable by the fiscal year ending February 2026, Nikkei said.

Ito-Yokado, which is struggling to compete with specialty outlets and discount stores, announced in February that it would withdraw from Hokkaido and some other regions.

