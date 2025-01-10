Seven & i to make decision on future path, buyout offers by May: CFO

Seven & i Holdings Co plans to decide by May on its future business strategy as it evaluates two separate takeover bids -- one from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and the other from the founding family of Seven & i -- the chief financial officer said Thursday.

The operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores may reject the buyout offers and pursue a "standalone" strategy, Seven & i CFO Yoshimichi Maruyama said at a press conference on the company's latest earnings.

"We will make a decision based on how we can maximize our corporate and shareholder value," Maruyama said. "We don't have enough information to make a judgment at this point."

A special committee consisting of outside directors is currently evaluating the deals.

The Japanese retail giant is scheduled to hold its annual shareholders' meeting in May.

Maruyama said the company is considering restructuring its North American operations and financial business, as well as other reform plans, including a spinoff of its unprofitable Ito-Yokado supermarket chain.

"North America is the most profitable business...We think the business is undervalued," he said.

The Japanese retailer said last year that it received a takeover bid from Alimentation Couche-Tard, the operator of Circle K convenience stores, with an offer exceeding 7 trillion yen.

In a bid to block the acquisition, the founding family of Seven & i proposed a management buyout late last year.

