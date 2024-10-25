 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seven & i’s logo is seen at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo. Image: REUTERS file
business

Seven & i unveils 1.7-fold sales growth plan amid takeover pressure

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese retail giant Seven & i Holdings Co aims to increase its group sales 1.7-fold to over 30 trillion yen by fiscal 2030, its president said Thursday, amid pressure to raise its corporate value following a renewed takeover bid from a Canadian rival.

The new goal, presented by Ryuichi Isaka at an online briefing for investors, will be a huge jump from the 17.7 trillion yen it posted in sales in the year ended February.

The operator of the Seven-Eleven convenience store chain will also expand its number of stores to 100,000 outlets in 30 countries and regions from the current about 85,000 in 20 countries and regions, he said.

"There are many countries we have not entered," Isaka said. "We have a huge potential to grow in the global market by further expanding our network."

The new targets came two weeks after Seven & i said it had received a new takeover bid from Canadian convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, with a source familiar with the matter saying the offer price increased by about 20 percent from the initial offer to about 7 trillion yen.

The Japanese company had turned down the initial offer, saying it "grossly undervalues" its worth.

Seven & i announced a series of restructuring plans after the new offer in an apparent bid to fend off Couche-Tard's takeover attempt by boosting its share price.

Higher corporate value generally makes it difficult for a takeover attempt to go through, as an offer price is usually calculated based on a target company's market capitalization.

The Japanese company said Oct 10 it will focus more on its convenience store business by separating it from noncore operations while also planning to change its name to "7-Eleven Corp" to emphasize its focus on the retail brand.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Nintendo Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Jimbocho: Spending A Day In Tokyo’s Book District

Savvy Tokyo

A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How Japan Raises Resilient Children

Savvy Tokyo

5 Late Night Dessert Bars in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo