 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Financial Markets
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
business

Shares fall in Japan, while most Asian markets are shut for Lunar New Year

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell Tuesday following a U.S. national holiday, while most markets in Asia were closed for Lunar New Year holidays.

U.S. futures declined and oil prices were mixed. Prices for gold and silver also fell.

Weak economic data released Monday appeared to be clouding sentiment in Tokyo, and a 5.4% decline for tech giant SoftBank Group also pulled shares lower. The decline follows a big rally after a resounding win for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s ruling party in a Feb. 8 general election.

The Nikkei 225 was down 0.8% in afternoon trading at 56,363.39.

Traders likely were locking in profits from the recent gains that took the Nikkei to record levels. Polls show Takaichi's popularity is slowly slipping, as hopes for economic revival from her plans to increase government spending and cut taxes subside.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2% to 8,958.90, while India's Sensex edged 0.4% higher. In Thailand, the SET was up 0.5%.

European shares ended mixed on Monday and trading in the U.S. was closed for Presidents Day. U.S. markets are set to reopen Tuesday.

On Friday, the S&P 500 edged up less than 0.1% a day after one of its worst losses since Thanksgiving. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%.

Share prices have been waxing and waning with fluctuations in confidence over massive investments in AI. Investors are also focused on inflation and how price pressures might affect interest rates. Also in the spotlight for later in the day are jobs data from Britain.

In other dealings early Tuesday, benchmark U.S. crude rose 48 cents to $63.37 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 42 cents to $68.23 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 152.88 Japanese yen from 153.51 yen. The euro cost $1.1844, down from $1.1852.

The price of gold fell 2.9% and silver was down 8.2%.

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to about $68,300.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Valentine Date Ideas Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

What’s Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

The 16 Love Types: What You Need to Know About Japan’s Love Character 64 Personality Test

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

The Japanese Office Going Viral Thanks to Misstranslation

GaijinPot Blog

What the Year of the Fire Horse Means for Your Chinese Zodiac Sign

Savvy Tokyo