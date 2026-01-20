 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea Financial Markets
A currency trader reacts near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, left, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
business

Shares in Asia track European markets lower on concern over Trump's push on Greenland

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

U.S. futures fell sharply and Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday after U.S. markets were closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday.

World shares took a hit after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to slap a 10% extra tariff on imports from eight European countries, provoking a backlash from important trading partners that invest heavily in the U.S.

The future for the S&P 500 sank 1.3% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.2%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.1% to 52,991.10 after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called a snap election for Feb. 8.

The yields on Japan government bonds have been surging after Takaichi indicated she planned to dissolve parliament and hold an election, aiming to capitalize on her strong public opinion ratings. She also has proposed temporarily suspending the food tax.

Expectations that Takaichi will take a renewed electoral mandate to raise government spending have revived worries over Japan's national finances, pushing the yield sharply higher, while prices of such investments declined. The yield on the 40-year government bond surged to a record 4% on Tuesday, while yields on other long-term bonds also have surging to decades-high levels.

Chinese markets also declined. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged down 0.3% to 26,488.88, while the Shanghai Composite ended nearly unchanged at 4,113.65.

In South Korea, the Kospi dropped 0.4% to 4,885.75, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.7% to 8,815.90.

Taiwan's Taiex edged 0.4% higher and the Sensex in India declined 0.5%.

This week will bring more corporate earnings in the U.S. and an update on inflation preferred by the Federal Reserve for making policy decisions.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting is in two weeks. It's expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as it strives to balance a slowing jobs market with inflation, which remains above the Fed’s 2% goal. The Bank of Japan has a monetary policy board meeting ending later this week.

Germany's DAX lost 1.3% to close at 24,960.33 and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 1.9% to 8,101.96. Britain's FTSE 100 declined 0.4% to 10,190.26.

Among U.S stock futures, the S&P 500 was down 1% early Tuesday, while the contract for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.9%.

Trump said Saturday that he would charge a 10% import tax starting in February on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland because of their opposition to American control of Greenland. The European countries targeted by Trump blasted his threat to raise tariffs, saying they “undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral.”

In other dealings early Tuesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 14 cents to $59.20 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 11 cents to $63.83 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 158.38 Japanese yen from 158.14 yen. The euro rose to $1.1691 from $1.1645.

AP Business Writers Alex Veiga and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

15 Japanese History Books to Read If You Want to Go Deeper

GaijinPot Blog

Garden of Fine Arts Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Old Karuizawa Ginza Street

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

winter

10 Fun Family Activities for Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

15 New Laws and Rule Changes Coming to Japan in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

5 Most Powerful Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Common Tax Mistakes in Japan: What Foreigners Often Get Wrong

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog