 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Sharp's plan to sell Japan LCD plant to parent Foxconn falls through

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese electronics firm Sharp Corp said Tuesday that a plan to sell one of its liquid crystal display panel plants in central Japan to its Taiwanese parent, Foxconn, has fallen through, and more than 1,100 job cuts are expected at the plant.

The company said the Kameyama No. 2 plant in Mie Prefecture is set to halt production around August and that it will seek to cut 1,170 jobs through early retirement.

Restructuring costs are estimated at 14.9 billion yen ($96 million), including payments associated with the early retirement program, Sharp said. Of that amount, 12.9 billion yen will be booked as an extraordinary loss in the fiscal year ending March 2026.

The facility, along with the No. 1 plant at the site, once produced LCD TVs known as the "Kameyama Model," which helped boost Sharp's presence in the large-screen TV market. It began operations in 2004.

At an online press conference, President Masahiro Okitsu said that negotiations over the sale of the No. 2 plant broke down as its parent company, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, concluded the deal would not be advantageous after factoring in future price trends for LCD panels.

The Taiwanese company is instead considering producing servers for artificial intelligence applications in adjacent buildings.

Sharp, which announced its intention to sell the No. 2 plant in May last year, also plans to close a subsidiary plant in Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, in July.

Sharp said Tuesday it posted a net profit of 67.52 billion yen in the April-December period, returning to the black from a net loss of 3.6 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. Revenue fell 14.5 percent to 1.42 trillion yen.

While sales of appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners declined, cost reductions in the LCD panel business and other areas contributed to improved earnings.

"The key issue is how we compete with Chinese manufacturers and brands from mass retailers," Okitsu said.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Winter

Is Japan Really Losing Its ‘Four Seasons?’

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan for Couples with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

YouTuber with Three Wives is Losing Everything: Polygamy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Wakakusa Yamayaki

GaijinPot Travel

Hawai Onsen and Togo Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog