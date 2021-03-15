Sharp admits sales padded at subsidiary amid pressure to hit targets

Sharp Corp says one of its subsidiaries had padded its sales by around 7.5 billion yen ($69 million) through fraudulent accounting and that the illicit acts continued amid pressure from the parent to match business plans.
The Japanese electronics group under the wing of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co released a report by the investigation committee on the matter, which came to light late last year.
The subsidiary, Kantatsu Co, which makes lenses for smartphone cameras, booked sales despite the possibility of its products being returned from clients starting around July 2018, according to the report. Among other steps, it even recorded sales without orders from clients, which began around January 2020.
After Sharp made Tokyo-based Kantatsu a subsidiary in March 2018, "the pressure to achieve business plans increased," the report said, while noting that funding difficulties at Kantatsu are also attributable to the fraudulent acts.
With the findings, Sharp downgraded its group sales and profits for fiscal 2018 and 2019 as well as the first half of the current business year, which will end this month. But it denied any impact on its full-year estimate for fiscal 2020.
"We failed to appropriately supervise our subsidiary Kantatsu," Sharp President Katsuaki Nomura told a press conference at its headquarters in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture.
Asked whether a criminal complaint should be filed against those responsible at Kantatsu, he only said he will first listen to what the lawyers have to say.
For the nine months through December, Sharp's net profit fell 10.8 percent from a year earlier to 41.15 billion yen after devaluing its investment in an affiliate display maker. Operating profit rose 0.4 percent to 62.01 billion yen on sales of 1.82 trillion yen, up 3.8 percent.
Sharp also said it has canceled the planned sale of its 24.55 percent stake in struggling affiliate, Sakai Display Product Corp, due to a request for cancellation from an undisclosed contractor.
Sharp established Sakai Display Product in 2009 after investing about 430 billion yen. But some analysts say overinvestment in the plant deteriorated Sharp's finances and led to the bailout of the group by Hon Hai.© KYODO
16 Comments
Login to comment
Sven Asai
That’s completely normal, as you can already learn in every good business education lessons. Companies are obliged to make balance sheets and publish financial statements and those balances. Now the survival trick is, to publish different ones, that are slightly colored or have an intonation fitting to the target, but still being legal. Making yourself always under pressure and poor to the public, taxes, employees, making you splendid, rich and successful to the control board, shareholders, banks and such. That’s an art. And this time they had not such a skilled artist at work. lol
Bart Fargo
Sharp started out making pencils.
Guess they came with erasers, too.
Septim Dynasty
Pretty much all big Japanese companies in Japan Inc have exaggerated their profits by 100% and more. Today, they are still doing it. Many foreign investors are very skeptical of Japanese companies unless the foreigners are in control of those firms.
Additionally, you are not sure if those companies are actually subsidiaries of Sharp. For example, Fujitsu has a habit of lending its name to Chinese companies that use the name for easier exports and brand recognition.
Harry_Gatto
Examples with credible evidence please.
Bjorn Tomention
So is it illegal or is it bad reporting or just speculation ?
Fraudulent Accounting is Fraud isn't it which is illegal isn't it?
Cricky
Harry watch the news past and present and future, I was interested in building a house so contacted what I believed was a reputable company....had a a visit from a salesman who wanted me to sign a contract that he insisted was just to meet monthly sales targets and I would not be held to it? So a contract has no value? I didn't sign. I got a family Buisness to build my house. It's a rampant practice there are no checks no penalties. The bigger the company the less you should trust, Olympus, That air bag company, Nissan, construction companies, mansions leaning on each other, leaking again and again it's fraud that keeps them financially buoyed. Best avoid them all
englisc aspyrgend
It is fraud, no argument. Those responsible should be in prison. Unfortunately the culture in Japan and Japanese businesses mitigates against this wholesome outcome ever coming to pass.
This only lowers the already heavily besmirched reputation of Japan Inc. once so proudly held up as an example to the world now wallowing in the mire.
Bernard Marx
There is no effective corporate governance in Japanese companies. This is why I refuse to invest in them. Their P&Ls and balance sheets are pure trickery/outright lies.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
What is kantatsu thinking???. Really children way of thinking.
Bungle
Like Toshiba and Olympus; another zombie company. Too bad, because they made decent stuff back in the day. Except for household appliances!
therougou
Sounds like you had a visit from the Yakuza.
ushosh123
There's no way this is legal... You don't accidently make up sales for customers you don't have, this isn't you forgot to carry the 1 over.
The one most mad should be sharp since they were the ones lied to, but it clearly isn't even the case.
expat
So they wanted to pay taxes on sales that didn't occur? Who not write off the loss, and save money?
Alan Harrison
Will anybody be arrested?
bearandrodent
Curious if they had passed their annual external audit. Did they manage to hide this from them or did the auditors miss this?
Bernard Marx
Japanese companies don't have external audits of any meaning.