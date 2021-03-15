Sharp admits sales padded at subsidiary amid pressure to hit targets

Sharp Corp says one of its subsidiaries had padded its sales by around 7.5 billion yen ($69 million) through fraudulent accounting and that the illicit acts continued amid pressure from the parent to match business plans.

The Japanese electronics group under the wing of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co released a report by the investigation committee on the matter, which came to light late last year.

The subsidiary, Kantatsu Co, which makes lenses for smartphone cameras, booked sales despite the possibility of its products being returned from clients starting around July 2018, according to the report. Among other steps, it even recorded sales without orders from clients, which began around January 2020.

After Sharp made Tokyo-based Kantatsu a subsidiary in March 2018, "the pressure to achieve business plans increased," the report said, while noting that funding difficulties at Kantatsu are also attributable to the fraudulent acts.

With the findings, Sharp downgraded its group sales and profits for fiscal 2018 and 2019 as well as the first half of the current business year, which will end this month. But it denied any impact on its full-year estimate for fiscal 2020.

"We failed to appropriately supervise our subsidiary Kantatsu," Sharp President Katsuaki Nomura told a press conference at its headquarters in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture.

Asked whether a criminal complaint should be filed against those responsible at Kantatsu, he only said he will first listen to what the lawyers have to say.

For the nine months through December, Sharp's net profit fell 10.8 percent from a year earlier to 41.15 billion yen after devaluing its investment in an affiliate display maker. Operating profit rose 0.4 percent to 62.01 billion yen on sales of 1.82 trillion yen, up 3.8 percent.

Sharp also said it has canceled the planned sale of its 24.55 percent stake in struggling affiliate, Sakai Display Product Corp, due to a request for cancellation from an undisclosed contractor.

Sharp established Sakai Display Product in 2009 after investing about 430 billion yen. But some analysts say overinvestment in the plant deteriorated Sharp's finances and led to the bailout of the group by Hon Hai.

© KYODO