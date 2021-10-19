Sharp eyes re-entering U.S. TV market in spring of 2022

Newsletter Signup Register / Login
OSAKA

Japanese electronics manufacturer Sharp Corp is considering making inroads into the U.S. television market starting in the spring of 2022 with plans to use a factory of its Taiwan parent company Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

Teaming up with Roku Inc, a U.S. provider of TV streaming platforms, Sharp plans to sell 4K high-definition TVs with large, liquid-crystal displays and Roku software.

Amid flagging performance, Sharp withdrew from the U.S. TV market in 2016, selling the right to use its Aquos TV brand to China's Hisense Group.

After its acquisition by the Taiwan maker, however, Sharp reversed course and has explored the possibility of relaunching its TV business in the U.S. market.

The company headquartered in Osaka Prefecture previously announced a plan to re-enter the U.S. TV market in 2019, but opted against the move as it could not see the profitability.

