Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Surgical masks at Sharp's factory in Taki, Mie Prefecture. Photo: Sharp/AP
tokyo

Sharp holding lottery for popular masks

1 Comment

Masks from Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp have proved so popular with consumers there is going to be a lottery.

Sharp said Friday that access got so massive for online orders, which began Tuesday, not a single sale was completed. As a fix, Sharp announced a lottery for 30,000 boxes of the masks, each with 50 masks.

A person is entitled to one 2,980 yen box each. Applications will be accepted all day Monday next week, with lottery winners announced Tuesday.

“We apologize for causing inconveniences to our customers,” spokesman Kentaroh Odaka said.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Sharp, owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, also known as FoxConn, of Taiwan, made displays for TVs and theaters.

Sharp’s masks were shipped from last month, but initially just to medical facilities.

Some Japanese hospitals have complained about a mask shortage. Masks have been sometimes hard to find at stores around Japan.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Study Japanese in Japan

Apply to Japanese language schools in Japan with GaijinPot Study

Sign Up

1 Comment
Login to comment

Do Japanese public not understand that these cloth masks are next to useless for coronavirus prevention?

These cloth masks only help to prevent a sick person from passing his or her coronavirus onto others, but not prevent catching it.

Are there no n95 masks available in Japan?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Some Japanese hospitals have complained about a mask shortage. Masks have been sometimes hard to find at stores around Japan.

Don't try and fool anyone JT. Masks haven't been available at most stores for weeks/months. I have not seen a mask in ANY store, and when I do, there is a huge queue and only a limited quantity available.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 16, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Book Corner

7 Japan Travel Books To Inspire Future Trips

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Crash Course To The Japanese Home And Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

6 High End Delivery/Takeout Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Convenience Stores Launch Plastic Guards, Queuing Spots to Fight COVID-19

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

7 Live Streams of Japan to Watch From Home

GaijinPot Travel