business

Sharp to make foray into EV market with parent Hon Hai

OSAKA

Japanese home appliances manufacturer Sharp Corp says it will enter the business of electric vehicles in collaboration with its Taiwanese parent Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

Mototaka Taneya, chief technical officer of Sharp, revealed the plan at a press conference Friday in Tokyo, saying his company will try to begin selling EVs "within several years."

The company said it will unveil a prototype EV van at its two-day Tech-Day event in Tokyo from Sept 17.

The model, made with Hon Hai and the Kyoto-based EV business Folofly, is equipped with artificial intelligence-aided devices that can adjust the air temperature and lights inside the vehicle. It also has rotating rear seats and a large display screen.

Taneya said the body of Sharp's original model will be based on chassis already developed by Hon Hai that can be used for electric vehicles.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
