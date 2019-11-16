Shibuya Scramble Square high-rise complex to open Friday

By Shelley Smith

Tokyo’s latest sky high facility will open its doors to the public on Friday. Shibuya Scramble Square, the highest structure in the Shibuya district at 230 meters tall, overlooks Japan’s most famous scramble crossing intersection.

The modern yet classic-looking skyscraper, located right between Shibuya Stream and Shibuya Station, is home to a variety of well known retailers such as Tokyu Hands, Tsutaya Books and Nike, alongside high-end brands and restaurants such as Dior, Balenciaga and more.

Consisting of 47 floors and two basement floors, the building houses large commercial facilities from the basement to the 14th floor, offices on the upper floors, and the largest rooftop viewing space in Japan, Shibuya Sky.

Shibuya Sky can be accessed via the 14th floor where a futuristic elevator with enjoyable digital projecting will skyrocket you up to the indoor Paradise Lounge on the 46th floor. The paradise lounge wraps all the way around the building giving you a full 360-degree view of the city with a bar, gift shop and photo corner for guests to enjoy before or after their journey to the sky.

After storing your luggage in the locker rooms within the Paradise Lounge, you may then take the escalator up to the main rooftop sky floor. Shibuya Sky spreads across the whole rooftop area and features a helipad/sky stage, lounging area and multiple photo spots where you can enjoy astounding panoramic views of Japan and Tokyo. Capture shots of Mt Fuji, Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Skytree, as well as the whole Shibuya district including the entirety of Yoyogi Park.

Shibuya Scramble Square can be accessed directly from Shibuya Station and connects directly to the second floor where a pedestrian walkway spans the area between various train lines and other Shibuya Redevelopment Project facilities.

Shibuya Sky

Times: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Price: Adults ¥2,000, students ¥1,600, elementary students ¥1,000, 3-5 ¥600

