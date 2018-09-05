Shibuya Stream tower hopes to create new flow of visitors

By Chinami Takeichi

A new tower called Shibuya Stream will open in the trendy Tokyo district on Sept 13. As the name suggests, this new tower located at the south exit of Shibuya Station aims to create an open space that is both urban and has a touch of nature to attract a continuous stream of visitors.

The new building consists of 35 stories above ground with the first to third floor dedicated to restaurants and the fourth to six floors to concert halls, while the upper floors are occupied by offices and Excel Hotel Tokyu. The fourth floor also has a cycling cafe and recreation space where many sports events will take place.

There are a about 30 restaurants with a variety to choose from, including Mexican cuisine, burgers and fries, sushi, and Spanish seafood. A mini supermarket, Precce Shibuya DELIMARKET on the second floor sells bento prepared and packaged on the spot for those who want to grab something on the go. There is also space to eat inside.

Some of the food at Precce Shibuya DELIMARKET Photo: Chinami Takeichi

One restaurant to watch out for is the Spanish restaurant XIRINGUITO Escriba, which is said to offer the best paella dish of Barcelona. The restaurant will be opening in Japan for the first time.

The Shibuya Stream project was made possible through the redevelopment of land that was once used by the Toyoko line. The Shibuya River which flows just in front of the Shibuya Stream tower also went through restoration so that pedestrians can enjoy the refreshing landscape.

At the end of the pedestrian walkway along the Shibuya River is Shibuya Bridge, another building containing restaurants, hotel rooms, offices, and a nursery.

This new project seeks to further enhance the amenity of Shibuya for residents, workers and tourists alike. The south side of Shibuya Station is not known to be as swarming with people as the Hachiko crossing, but developers hope that through these new buildings, more people will get to experience a new side of Shibuya.

