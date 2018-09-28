Shinkansen maker admits flawed quality control over cracks

The maker of a shinkansen undercarriage on which severe cracks were found last year has apologized over the incident that could have caused a derailment, saying there was vulnerability in its quality management system.

"We have relied too heavily on the judgement and discretion of employees at the (manufacturing) sites" in terms of quality control, Yoshinori Kanehana, president of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, said at a press conference Friday in Kobe.

Last December, the shinkansen bullet train with significant cracks in its undercarriage ran for more than three hours with a burning smell and an abnormal motor sound for a distance of 800 kilometers after it left Hakata Station in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, for Tokyo.

The Japan Transport Safety Board designated it as the country's first serious incident affecting the high-speed train system.

An investigation discovered a 16-centimeter crack at the bottom of a steel frame holding the set of wheels and two 14-cm fissures on both sides of the frame.

In February, the manufacturer disclosed it had shaved the steel frame thinner than the minimum required for the component when it produced the undercarriage, a practice that violated the company's production manual, which Kawasaki Heavy said workers did not fully understand.

Workers scraped off the bottom of the undercarriage frame to smooth the surface before welding work, the company said.

"The ban on shaving of the steel frame was not explained to workers at the manufacturing site as there was a lack of communication," said Munenori Ishikawa, a Kawasaki Heavy vice president.

The expansion of the cracks had affected the strength of the undercarriage parts by the day before they were discovered, according to the safety board investigations.

© KYODO