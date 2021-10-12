Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Shinsei Bank to oppose SBI takeover bid

0 Comments
TOKYO

Shinsei Bank's independent external directors on Monday advised against a proposed acquisition by SBI Holdings Inc, a move that would force the major online financial service group into a rare hostile takeover bid in Japan's banking sector, sources familiar with the matter said.

Shinsei has taken issue with the bid over concerns that shareholders originally opposed to the tender may be forced to sell their shares to avoid becoming minority shareholders in the bank once it becomes a subsidiary of SBI.

Based on the advice of the council of five outside directors, the bank's board of director is expected to make a formal decision to oppose the takeover at its meeting on Oct 18 at the earliest, the sources said.

SBI is seeking to raise its stake in Shinsei from the current 20 percent to 48 percent through a tender offer launched in early September.

Shinsei, which has decided to prepare defense measures against the takeover bid, is making arrangements to take the matter to an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in November.

The focus of the shareholders' meeting will be on whether SBI, which has criticized Shinsei's defense measures as "management protecting its own interests," can secure the support of shareholders.

Shinsei will continue discussions throughout the week and finalize a growth strategy to be presented to the shareholders, the sources said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

independent external directors

LOL! These do not exist in Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Things I Wish My English Teachers Had Taught Me

GaijinPot Blog

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Am I Missing Out?’

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo