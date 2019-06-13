Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Shinsei mulls Asia investment, but lender Suruga not M&A target: CEO

0 Comments
By Takahiko Wada
TOKYO

Japan’s Shinsei Bank is looking to invest in a non-bank financial firm at home or in Asia, its chief executive said, ruling out the possibility that local lender Suruga Bank could be a target following an announcement of a tie-up last month.

Shinsei, the Japanese bank whose top shareholder is private-equity firm JC Flowers & Co, is grappling, like other domestic lenders, with thin margins amid an aging population and massive central bank stimulus. Now, signs of another economic downturn are threatening to weigh on banks in the country.

While it has made a push into higher-margin, consumer lending and structured finance, Shinsei has focused on its home market, unlike megabanks such as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group that have tapped overseas markets.

“In terms of our M&A strategy, we will mainly target non-bank financial firms in Japan and Asia,” Shinsei CEO Hideyuki Kudo said in an interview with Reuters. “We need to utilize our capital to boost our ROE,” he said, referring to return on equity, a measure of profitability."

In Shinsei’s mid-term plan, it is aiming to raise its ROE to 8% from 6% in fiscal 2018.

But Kudo poured cold water on recent speculation that it could acquire scandal-hit regional lender Suruga Bank after the pair agreed on a business tie-up last month.

While Shinsei could make an investment in Suruga to help with its turnaround, it would not consider it as an M&A target, CEO Kudo said.

“It is not our strategy to acquire regional banks.”

© Thomson Reuters 2019

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Fashion

4 of Our Favorite Dresses to Wear this Summer in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Dragon Quest Walk: Square Enix Challenges Pokémon Go with New AR Mobile Game

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Unique Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Incident in Tokyo’s Gay District Reignites Debate About Trans Rights in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 24, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sweet Lemon Bars With Biwa (Japanese Apricot)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks