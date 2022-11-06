Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Skymark Airlines applies for relisting on Tokyo stock market

TOKYO

Japan's Skymark Airlines Inc has applied for relisting on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a source familiar with the move said, as domestic air travel rebounds following the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The second-tier carrier was delisted after going bankrupt in 2015. It applied for relisting in October 2019 but withdrew the application in April 2020 as the pandemic hit global air travel.

Following its bankruptcy, Skymark underwent rehabilitation with the help of its sponsors, including ANA Holdings Inc, parent of Japanese airline All Nippon Airways Co.

Skymark posted a net loss of 6.7 billion yen ($45.6 million) for the year ended March, a substantial decrease from the 16.3 billion yen loss logged the previous year.

Airlines serving domestic routes are expected to benefit from a travel subsidy program implemented by the government in a bid to spur local tourism.

