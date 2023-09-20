Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Skymark Airlines issues steps to prevent recurrence of mechanics failing to take alcohol tests

0 Comments
TOKYO

Skymark Airlines Inc submitted a report on Tuesday to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) that contains measures to prevent a recurrence of mechanics failing to take mandated alcohol tests. 

On June 19, a male mechanic in his 60s who checks aircraft before their departure from Fukuoka Airport forgot to take a mandated alcohol test before work, Kyodo News reported. The man’s failure to adhere to strict safety measures on the job caused four flight delays from Fukuoka, affecting about 700 passengers over two hours. The mechanic reportedly did not consume any alcohol before performing safety-sensitive work, but nevertheless was required to take a test before starting work.

According to Skymark, there are two types of alcohol testing: the company’s own test and a government-mandated one. Although the mechanic in question passed the company’s alcohol test, a supervisor noticed that the government-mandated test was not administered, after checking his paperwork. Another mechanic was dispatched to complete the inspection duties.

The law prohibits mechanics from working a full day if they fail to take the legally mandated alcohol testing before their shift begins. a male mechanic at Fukuoka Airport did not

Part of the preventative measures include Skymark strengthening awareness of its legal compliances with posters and group discussions among employees. Another plan will establish a system to prevent mandated alcohol tests from not being conducted before maintenance work and detect fraud in workplace alcohol testing.

The report comes after the ministry issued a stern warning to Skymark on September 5. The airline dismissed another male mechanic at Nagasaki Airport this February for working while under the influence of alcohol last December.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

Daisen Makiba Milk no Sato

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Cautionary Kappa Folktales and Modern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ureshino Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Mobal is Your Lifeline for SIM Cards in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Versatile Fashion Items Trending In Tokyo This Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Artist and Youtuber Emily Sim (Emirichu) Paints Her Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 18–24

Savvy Tokyo

Looking for New Job Opportunities in Japan this Fall?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Animals Found Only In Japan and Where to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

Daisendaki Falls

GaijinPot Travel