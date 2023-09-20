Skymark Airlines issues steps to prevent recurrence of mechanics failing to take alcohol tests

Skymark Airlines Inc submitted a report on Tuesday to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) that contains measures to prevent a recurrence of mechanics failing to take mandated alcohol tests.

On June 19, a male mechanic in his 60s who checks aircraft before their departure from Fukuoka Airport forgot to take a mandated alcohol test before work, Kyodo News reported. The man’s failure to adhere to strict safety measures on the job caused four flight delays from Fukuoka, affecting about 700 passengers over two hours. The mechanic reportedly did not consume any alcohol before performing safety-sensitive work, but nevertheless was required to take a test before starting work.

According to Skymark, there are two types of alcohol testing: the company’s own test and a government-mandated one. Although the mechanic in question passed the company’s alcohol test, a supervisor noticed that the government-mandated test was not administered, after checking his paperwork. Another mechanic was dispatched to complete the inspection duties.

The law prohibits mechanics from working a full day if they fail to take the legally mandated alcohol testing before their shift begins.

Part of the preventative measures include Skymark strengthening awareness of its legal compliances with posters and group discussions among employees. Another plan will establish a system to prevent mandated alcohol tests from not being conducted before maintenance work and detect fraud in workplace alcohol testing.

The report comes after the ministry issued a stern warning to Skymark on September 5. The airline dismissed another male mechanic at Nagasaki Airport this February for working while under the influence of alcohol last December.

