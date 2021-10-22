Smiths Detection to improve cargo screening in Tokyo and Kobe

Smiths Detection has signed a contract with Japan Customs to provide two Hi Energy 9 MeV, interlaced, dual view HCVS high-performance cargo inspection systems for screening trucks and cargo containers to Tokyo Customs at Jonanjima and Kobe Customs at Mizushima.

Installations will start in April 2022.

The improved HCVS X-ray stationary screening system utilizes a new upgraded conveyor mechanism which optimises security checks by scanning whole trucks (cabin included), containers, and vehicles for threats and contraband.

With the ability to discriminate between organic and inorganic materials, the HCVS reduces the need for manual inspection while producing rapid and reliable results.

The system is already deployed at various ports across Japan and at international ports such as Belgium’s Port of Antwerp and Israel’s Haifa Port.

“As the volume of goods and trade increases globally, being technologically innovative is vital for establishing trust between stakeholders and maintaining the flow of goods through our local and global markets,” said Kevin Davies, Smiths Detection, Global Director Ports and Borders. “Smiths Detection is proud to support Tokyo and Kobe Customs in creating the safest port environments possible. With state-of-the-art technology and our global team, we look forward to strengthening the region’s ease of trade and securing movements of cargo around the world.”

Japan is the world’s fourth largest importer and exporter of good. In August 2021, imports and exports rose by over 20 percent year-on-year as Japan’s economy continues to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

