Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Snap-Layoffs
The icon for instant messaging app Snapchat is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. The owner of Snapchat is cutting approximately 10% of its worldwide workforce, or about 528 employees, just the latest tech company to announce layoffs. Snap Inc. said in a regulatory filing that it currently estimates $55 million to $75 million in charges, mostly for severance and related costs. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
business

Snap, owner of Snapchat, laying off about 10% of its global workforce

0 Comments
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

The owner of Snapchat is cutting approximately 10% of its worldwide workforce, or about 530 employees, the latest tech company to announce layoffs.

Snap Inc. said in a regulatory filing that it currently estimates $55 million to $75 million in charges, mostly for severance and related costs. It expects the majority of the costs to be incurred in the first quarter.

This isn't the first time Snap has eliminated jobs. The Santa Monica, California-based company announced in August 2022 that it planned to cut about 20% of its global workforce. In the third quarter of 2023, it began winding down its AR Enterprise business, which included reducing its global employee headcount by approximately 3%, according to a regulatory filing.

There are 406 million users on Snapchat every day, on average, according to Snap's website. It has more than 7 million Snapchat+ subscribers.

Snap is among several in the tech industry announcing layoffs. Microsoft is laying off some 1,900 employees in its gaming division, according to an internal company memo. Online retailer eBay Inc. will cut about 1,000 jobs, or an estimated 9% of its full-time workforce. And Google has said that it was laying off hundreds of employees working on its hardware, voice assistance and engineering teams. Other companies that have announced layoffs include TikTok, Amazon divisions Twitch and Audible and Riot Games.

Snap is expected to report its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Tuesday after the market close.

Its stock declined 2.7% in Monday afternoon trading.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Why MobalPay is Your Expat Survival Payment Card in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nozawaonsen

GaijinPot Travel

Aso Cuddly Dominion

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Fujimi Panorama Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 5 – 11, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For DIY Nails

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Chocolate Shops: 7 Best For Valentine’s and Beyond

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Best Fruit Picking Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Ioki Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Gluten-Free Eating in Japan

GaijinPot Blog