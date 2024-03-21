Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Reddit's plans for making money include licensing data for 'teaching' large language models used to power artificial intelligence Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
business

Social media company Reddit rides high in IPO

0 Comments
NEW YORK

The Reddit social network said Wednesday it had priced at the top of its expected range ahead of going public on the New York Stock Exchange, in a sign of enthusiasm by investors.

Reddit, set to debut Thursday under the ticker "RDDT", will be made public at $34 dollars a share, the company said in a statement, which would value the platform at around $6.4 billion.

The entry of Reddit comes as the tech sector is seeing a big slowdown in IPOs since the US Federal Reserve started hiking interest rates.

With easy financing scarce, Silicon Valley is seeing a dearth of companies ready to make the big leap to go public, with Pinterest being the last social media company to do so in 2019.

San Francisco-based Reddit first filed for its IPO in 2021 when the market was hot thanks to a Covid-linked growth boom for tech, but the attempt stalled as the internet economy cooled.

Reddit --- unlike Facebook or former-Twitter X --- is siloed into about 100,000 subject-focused chatrooms known as subreddits, making it more specialized and a place where posts are less prone to going viral.

Even so, Reddit has 73 million average daily users and 267 million monthly users, mainly in the United States, according to its filing to US regulators.

Content in subreddits is mostly moderated independently, with the site demanding a basic standard that users must adhere to, making the site less policed or centralized than Facebook or TikTok.

In its filing earlier this month, the company said that it would issue 15.2 million shares priced between $31 and $34.

Following the lead of companies like Airbnb and Rivian, Reddit set aside about eight percent of the IPO shares for moderators and top users, known as "Redittors."

There are a lot of questions on whether Reddit will be a successful business and the company has never turned a profit in its two decades of existence.

Buoyed by faithful yet often unruly users, Reddit is not seen as fertile ground to grow advertising, which will be the main path for the company to make money.

Reddit was created in 2005 and was quickly sold to Conde Nast, the publisher of Vogue and the New Yorker magazine, in an unlikely pairing.

In 2011, Reddit was spun-off, though Conde Nast's parent company, controlled by the Newhouse family, remains the company's biggest shareholder.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is also a major investor after he led a fund-raising round about a decade ago.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 18 – 24, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Manazuru

GaijinPot Travel

The ‘Who,’ ‘What,’ ‘Where’ and ‘How Much’ of Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Things to do in Shibuya

GaijinPot Blog

Hanami Handbook: Celebrating Cherry Blossom Season in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shikaumi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Tenkaiho

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Savvy Tokyo

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog