Soft drink vending machines in Japan fall below 2 million for 1st time

The number of soft drink vending machines installed in Japan in 2025 fell to 1.95 million, preliminary year-end figures show, dropping below 2 million for the first time in the 30 years for which records are available.

The figure is down about 20 percent from its peak seen in 2014 as a series of price hikes has driven more consumers away from the relatively costly items in the machines. This in turn has prompted beverage makers to remove unprofitable units and begin restructuring their businesses.

According to the institute in charge of beverage marketing and research, the number fell by 90,000 from the previous year, the largest decline on record since the Tokyo-based organization started the survey in 1995.

Sales initially grew on the convenience of being available anytime, making vending machines a lucrative source of revenue. But providing staff for restocking and distribution costs have become a burden, and the machines have lost their appeal as a sales channel, particularly as supermarkets and drugstores are able to offer discounts.

Major soft drink makers, including Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc and Dydo Group Holdings Inc, have been hit by weaker earnings as consumers turn away from vending machines, posting losses or falling into the red.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan said it has reduced the number of its vending machines to around 650,000 from about 700,000 over the past few years, while DyDo has indicated plans to cut the number by a further 20,000.

Despite that, the machines are still relatively widespread in Japan compared with other countries and they are particularly popular with foreign tourists as a symbol of public safety, as vandalism and theft involving them is rare.

© KYODO