Soft drink vending machines in Japan fall below 2 million for 1st time

The number of soft drink vending machines installed in Japan in 2025 fell to 1.95 million, preliminary year-end figures show, dropping below 2 million for the first time in the 30 years for which records are available.
The figure is down about 20 percent from its peak seen in 2014 as a series of price hikes has driven more consumers away from the relatively costly items in the machines. This in turn has prompted beverage makers to remove unprofitable units and begin restructuring their businesses.
According to the institute in charge of beverage marketing and research, the number fell by 90,000 from the previous year, the largest decline on record since the Tokyo-based organization started the survey in 1995.
Sales initially grew on the convenience of being available anytime, making vending machines a lucrative source of revenue. But providing staff for restocking and distribution costs have become a burden, and the machines have lost their appeal as a sales channel, particularly as supermarkets and drugstores are able to offer discounts.
Major soft drink makers, including Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc and Dydo Group Holdings Inc, have been hit by weaker earnings as consumers turn away from vending machines, posting losses or falling into the red.
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan said it has reduced the number of its vending machines to around 650,000 from about 700,000 over the past few years, while DyDo has indicated plans to cut the number by a further 20,000.
Despite that, the machines are still relatively widespread in Japan compared with other countries and they are particularly popular with foreign tourists as a symbol of public safety, as vandalism and theft involving them is rare.© KYODO
19 Comments
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Monty
That is sad!
I love all the vending machines.
And there was more than just one time that vending machines saved me during the very hot summers here in Japan.
TokyoLiving
No problem, they won't go away..
HopeSpringsEternal
Sign of the times, depopulation and aging, means fewer buyers for vending machines, law of supply and demand
kohakuebisu
We need more 100 yen ones.
sakurasuki
Less people because declining population, less vending machine, is it hard to understand?
buchailldana
Nostalgically I remember buying ice cold bottles of beer when I arrived in 1997.
The novelty was fantastic
deanzaZZR
@buchailldana As a 20 year old university student visiting Japan for the first time, traveling with group of other students, beer vending machines were a revelation. Good times.
Spitfire
Those beer vending machines were awesome.
Are there any still out there because I haven’t seen one in years.
wallace
Vending machines are convenient, but in total, they use a massive amount of electricity. Although many are now fitted with a heat pump and use less than previously.
GillislowTier
They tend to be more expensive than walking around for a convenience store or better grocery. More than once I’ve had that “I’ll just keep going until the store” rather than paying an extra 30-50 yen for a drink that’s been in there a dubious amount of time.
kohakuebisu
The beer ones were amazing. Supersized regular shaped cans that were 1 litre and 2 litre flagons/keggies. You could have a sesh sitting next to the machine.
With the greatest respect to young people, they were 100x more remarkable than anything I've ever seen on a "Japan is living in 2050" type post on social media.
kohakuebisu
They first got hit with a rule making ID like a driving licence necessary, and then got phased out altogether. We've been in our current place since 2008, and lost our nearest one a couple of years later.
Loads of people rode scooters when I came to Japan. Honda, Yamaha, etc. used to sell two million a year and advertise them on tv with big stars like Seiko chan, Michael Jackson, and ska favourites Madness. Like the beer machines, they too have been swept away by a wave of puritanism.
wallace
There are still beer and tobacco vending machines.
Since 2008, nearly all cigarette vending machines require a Taspo card (tobacco passport) to prove the user is over 20.
Newer machines allow you to scan a Japanese driver's license.
While regulations have tightened, some older alcohol vending machines, particularly in rural areas, old-school liquor shops, or inside some business hotels, still do not require ID and operate on a cash-only, honor system.
Newer alcohol vending machines may require a driver's license to verify age.
Spitfire
Many thanks.
Does anyone remember those 2 or 3 liter ‘Big Boy’ bottles they used to sell?
ILoveDownvotes
The prices of drinks in those are crazy nowadays. I used to drink can coffee daily and absolutely loved how you can just get one warm at any time whenever you wanted, but now the prices are 50% higher and you rarely even see the "one coin" ones. :-(
Also my favourite aromax premium GOLD seems to have disappeared completely. For a country that boasts dislike for change, things sure change here a lot, just not the ones that should. ;-D
Japantime
Does this include vending machines that sell other items? I have seen many strange things in vending machines. I have never seen a snack vending machine in Japan. This shows that people in Japan are very health conscious compared to western countries that have potato chips vending machines in schools.
wallace
There are vending machines in Japan that sell snacks and other foods, including hot meals like ramen, gyoza, whale, and pizza, along with desserts and fresh produce.
Lifer
I spent a week living purely from maneepushukachans backalong,as a challenge with a mate.
No problem.
Some alcohol vendies on the islands or up here in remote mountains.
Obviously, Japantime never been on a ferry.
nandakandamanda
Once I read that it takes one complete NPP’s worth of energy to run all of Japan’s vending machines.