People walk behind the logo of SoftBank Corp in Toky0. Image: REUTERS file
business

SoftBank Corp to help call center workers by 'softening' angry customer calls with AI

TOKYO

Dealing with irate customers can be extremely stressful for call center workers but Japan's SoftBank Corp thinks it has a solution: artificial intelligence-enabled software that softens the tone of customers' voices.

The country's third-largest telecoms provider aims to begin testing the technology internally and externally over the next year and commercialize it by the end of March 2026. 

"We are working on the development of a solution that can convert the customer's voice into a calm conversational tone and deliver it to workers using AI-enabled emotion recognition and voice processing technology," SoftBank said in a press release. "With this solution, we aim for good relationships with customers to be maintained through sound communication while ensuring the psychological welfare of workers."

Japan prides itself on its high standard of customer service but the issue of harassment of staff working in the service industry has gained more awareness in recent years. The government is looking at legislation to strengthen protection for workers.

Around half of some 33,000 respondents to a survey this year by UA Zensen, a labor union for workers mainly in the service and retail industry, said they had experienced harassment by customers during the last two years. The incidents included verbal abuse, intimidation and in some cases even demands by customers for workers to kneel and bow in apology. 

More than 100 respondents said they had sought psychiatric help as a result of the harassment.

Lol, basically lowering the volume on customers I see. I dunno about Japan, but keep your call centers domestic and there is no problem.

With the recent ChatGPT4o demo this seems even more like Late Stage Capitalist last gasp make work.

Given the rote nature of polite Japanese customer service interaction it will be even easier to automate than English so soon the trauma of stentorian customer voices will go away when the customer service jobs are automated.

When you have to sit through hours of "press 1 for XYZ, press 2 for ABC," and when you finally get a human to talk with, he or she apologises every other sentence, of course, people get angry. If the AI software just answers the questions without sickly apology, it might be an improvement.

It would be much better if those AI were used to solve actual problem, not just make nice response while the actual problem being unsolved.

Stupid at the least. How to make your customers more irate than to put push 1 and push 2 and talk to a robot. Self service customer service is becoming ridiculous here. They are returning to their roots. Softbank always was the worst company for customer service.

