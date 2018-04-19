Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

SoftBank fails to report Y93.9 bil income from tax haven units

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese authorities have told SoftBank Group Corp it has failed to declare income of some 93.9 billion yen from its tax haven-based units in the four years through fiscal 2015, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

The Japanese telecommunications and internet services giant has paid an additional tax of some 3.7 billion yen including a penalty for understatement after its deficits were offset, they said.

"We have already submitted a revised report to the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau and have taken appropriate responses," SoftBank said.

SoftBank had failed to report income from subsidiaries of U.S. telecom unit Sprint Corp and U.S. mobile device distributor Brightstar Corp acquired in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

The subsidiaries are located in Bermuda, a British island territory known as a tax haven.

Sprint and Brightstar had shifted part of their insurance fees paid for business operations to the Bermuda-based units, which Japanese authorities recognized as shell companies, to benefit from low tax rates, the sources said.

The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau has apparently judged that the shifted fees at the Bermuda units should be added to SoftBank's income under Japanese regulations to prevent proceeds from being transferred to low-tax countries or regions.

Accounting mistakes over stock sales are also responsible for some parts of the non-declared 93.9 billion yen, the sources said.

Brightstar's subsidiary in Singapore that distributes second-hand cell phones is also believed to have been regulated under Japanese tax haven countermeasure rules.

In total, the Japanese authorities saw some 74.7 billion yen of income from subsidiaries as SoftBank's income. However, as no coverups were found, the Japanese company was able to avoid heavy additional taxes, the sources said.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

5 Tokyo Classes To Guide You Through The World Of Japanese Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Golden Week In Tokyo: 10 Things To Do If You’re Stuck In The City

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

A New Challenge: Changes to Elementary School English in Japan for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

LGBT

Eagle Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Beyond Takai and Yasui: Japanese Vocab to Watch Out for While Shopping

GaijinPot Blog

History

Sawara

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks