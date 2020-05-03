SoftBank to offer coronavirus antibody tests for all employees

SoftBank Group Corp is planning to make it possible for all of its employees and their families to take coronavirus antibody tests.

Masayoshi Son, chairman and president of the Japanese investment and technology conglomerate, wrote on Twitter that he has ordered 2 million COVID-19 antibody testing kits.

While hinting that he has already taken the test by posting a photograph of a testing kit with his name on it, Son said SoftBank is also prepared to provide the devices to medical workers and caregivers without making a profit if they are in need of support.

SoftBank is now trying to create a framework in which employees of all units under the wing of the holding company can take the tests, according to one of its officials in a position to speak on the matter.

As of March last year, there were about 77,000 people working for SoftBank and its group companies in Japan and abroad.

