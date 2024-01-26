Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
business

Sompo CEO to step down over Bigmotor insurance fraud scandal

0 Comments
TOKYO

Major Japanese insurance firm Sompo Holdings Inc CEO Kengo Sakurada said Friday he will step down at the end of March to take responsibility for the company's involvement in used car dealer Bigmotor Co's insurance fraud scandal.

The announcement comes after Japan's financial watchdog ordered Sompo on Thursday to improve its operations. In the scandal, Bigmotor was found to have been charging excessive repair fees by intentionally damaging customers' cars and padding insurance claims.

Sompo, one of Japan's biggest nonlife insurers, sold a large portion of its auto insurance through Bigmotor, and is accused of purposely ignoring the fraudulent practices to avoid damaging the business relationship.

In the order issued by the Financial Services Agency, the watchdog demanded that the management of Sompo Holdings and its major subsidiary Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. consider their responsibility for the issue.

"It is extremely regrettable that we lost everyone's trust. We apologize for causing tremendous trouble to our customers," Sakurada told a press conference in Tokyo. "My oversight was not enough."

Sakurada, who has led the group for over 10 years, will resign from his post on March 31 and be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Mikio Okumura.

The incident sparked outrage last year in Japan, after a third-party panel report showed employees at Bigmotor damaging cars in a number of ways, including using screwdrivers and golf balls.

Although major insurance firms stopped business with Bigmotor in 2022 after a whistleblower within the dealership reported fraudulent insurance claims, Sompo resumed business with the company later that year, drawing a barrage of criticism.

Sompo Japan Insurance President Giichi Shirakawa will step down on Wednesday next week, the company said. Another third-party panel pointed out that he had driven the decision to resume business with Bigmotor for fear of losing sales.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japanese Folklore in Studio Ghibli Animation

GaijinPot Blog

Kirishima Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Mojiko Retro

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Tips and Tricks for an Easier Visit to The Tokyo Immigration Office in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Regional Miso in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Decora

Savvy Tokyo