Sompo Japan offers 'workation' insurance products

Sompo Japan Insurance Inc has launched policies to cover people who take so-called "workations," permitting companies to allow their staff to combine work and pleasure while ensuring they are protected against various mishaps.

The policies, which went on sale earlier this month, consist of two products -- one for small and medium-sized companies and the other for individual customers -- that have become much more relevant as the coronavirus pandemic changes the way people work.

They cover medical expenses for injuries, repair costs for personal computers and theft while workers are away from home.

The government has been promoting the workation concept in the hope it will revitalize local economies hit hard by the pandemic.

Some local governments have been luring workationers by setting up special organizations to promote and communicate the benefits their regions have to offer, but many companies are reluctant to introduce the practice due to difficulties in managing labor issues and handling complications.

The major Japanese insurer said it developed the policies to address these problems.

The insurance for small and medium-sized companies covers repair costs for personal computers loaned by firms to their employees, for any loss of data or programs on the computers and medical expenses for the treatment of any injuries sustained by employees at workation destinations.

The premiums for corporate customers vary depending on the type of business and the companies' sales figures.

The individual insurance cover, meanwhile, includes medical expenses for all injuries and damage from theft.

The premium for individuals is just 500 yen per trip.

