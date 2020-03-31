Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

Sony Bank launches new English online banking service

0 Comments
TOKYO

Sony Bank Incorporated on Monday announced the launch of a new English-language online banking service, aiming to provide foreign residents in Japan with a seamless, hassle-free way to open a bank account and conduct everyday banking in English.

As of June 2019 (1), the number of foreign residents in Japan had grown to 2.82 million, up 7.3 percent from the previous year, and these numbers are expected to increase further. Meanwhile, according to an online survey (2) of foreign residents conducted by Sony Bank, 60 percent of respondents indicated that they were dissatisfied with banking procedures in Japan. The most commonly cited reasons for this lack of satisfaction included complicated paperwork and procedures, the need for hanko seals, and a lack of language support.

When asked what services they would like from banks in Japan, the top response from foreign residents was the need for online banking and being able to conduct everyday banking transactions without having to visit the bank in person. These results reaffirmed that there is potential for Japanese banks to provide more user-friendly services aimed at foreign residents in Japan, with seamless English banking systems and support services.

Taking into account Japan’s internationalization and needs of the expatriate community, Sony Bank decided to establish a new English smartphone app that would take the hassle out of opening an account in Japan and allow account holders to make everyday banking transactions online. The new service makes banking simple for non-Japanese residents, including a dedicated English smartphone app that uses cutting-edge OCR technology (3) to make the account opening process quick and easy, without the need for complicated paperwork.

Sony Bank said it is committed to meeting its customers’ diverse needs and making their banking experience convenient and easy.

Overview of English online banking

  1. OCR Open Account App for foreign residents in Japan
  2. User-friendly English website
  3. Seamless smartphone banking site
  4. Live chat and email support in English

wallet.png

Sony Bank’s new English online banking includes products and services such as yen and foreign currency deposits, fund transfers, foreign currency remittances, and the Sony Bank WALLET (debit card with Visa functionality). Please refer to the official website for full details.

(*1) Source: Ministry of Justice "Foreign Residents Statistics (Formerly Foreigner Statistics) Statistical Table”

(*2) Source: Opinion Poll on Japanese Bank. (Sony Bank survey, March 23, 2020）

(*3) Optical Character Recognition function that reads handwritten or printed characters with an image scanner or digital camera and converts them into character data.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Top 10 Things To Do In Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Obama City

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Real Ninjas of Mie and Shiga Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #74: Kagawa Prefecture Celebrates Animal Crossing Release With Video Game Ban

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

7 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Immune System

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo