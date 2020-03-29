Sony expects to fall short of projected earnings due to virus spread

Sony Corp says it expects to fall short of its projected earnings in the current business year ending March as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic is large enough to wipe out the previously expected increase in sales and profit.

The electronics and entertainment giant, which revised its earnings guidance upward in February, said then potential effects of the spreading virus on its business were not factored into the estimate.

In February, Sony raised its net profit forecast for the year to 590 billion yen ($5.42 billion) from the previously estimated 540 billion yen, citing robust demand for image sensors for smartphone cameras.

It also raised its operating profit outlook to 880 billion yen from 840 billion yen and sales to 8.50 trillion yen from 8.40 trillion yen.

There is now a possibility that the company will postpone the release of its earnings results currently scheduled on April 30, as "the spread of COVID-19 could lead to delays in account closing procedures and other operations," it said.

Sony said it has shut down its British factory to produce video cameras for broadcasters through April 20 due to a local government order.

The closure of its Malaysian TV and electronic device plants, due to end next Tuesday, will now be extended to April 14, it said.

© KYODO