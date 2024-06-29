Sony Group to cut 250 jobs from recordable media business' key hub

Sony Group Corp will cut around 250 jobs from its recordable media business' key manufacturing hub in northeastern Japan and offer early retirement packages to its employees, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

The planned job cuts come amid a decline in demand for traditional storage formats such as Blu-ray discs, with streaming services now the norm.

The manufacturing base in Tagajo, Miyagi Prefecture, currently has a workforce of around 670 people.

The electronics and entertainment conglomerate will also gradually cease production of optical disc storage media products, including Blu-ray discs, according to the sources.

