 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sony has boosted its annual net profit forecast thanks to booming sales in its gaming business Image: AFP
business

Sony hikes profit forecast on strong gaming business

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese entertainment and electronics giant Sony upgraded its annual net profit forecast to $7 billion on Thursday thanks to its strong gaming business.

The conglomerate said it now expects a net profit of 1.08 trillion yen in the year ending March 31, compared with an earlier projection of 980 billion yen.

It also lifted its annual sales forecast to 13.2 trillion yen, from an earlier estimate of 12.7 trillion yen.

The change came after Sony saw robust sales of its games, music and financial products in October-December, a key holiday shopping season, with the yen's weakness against the dollar and euro also providing a boost.

Sales reached 4.41 trillion yen in the quarter, up 18 percent on-year, giving a net profit of 373.7 billion yen, which was an increase of three percent.

The firm also announced a share buyback worth up to 50 billion yen.

During the three months, Sony sold 9.5 million of its PlayStation5 consoles, a healthy jump from the 8.2 million units sold in the same period the year before.

Chief operating officer Hiroki Totoki, who is set to take over as chief executive officer in April, said the game business will see more strong titles in the next fiscal year as the segment continues to see active user numbers rise.

"We saw a kind of momentum that went beyond our expectations," he told a news conference.

"During the third quarter, we saw high-quality third-party (game) soft titles, which created synergy effects" and drove up overall sales in the game business, he said.

He added that the segment may see a drop during the three months to the end of March.

"In the next fiscal year (from April), we plan to introduce strong titles... and should see even stronger momentum in that year," he said. "I have high hopes."

Sony said its music business also enjoyed surging sales, thanks to "higher revenues from streaming services".

Music streaming is a key money-spinner for Sony, which has an impressive back catalogue and whose current roster includes major artists such as Beyonce.

The firm is expanding its content businesses and in December paid $320 million for 10 percent of Kadokawa, a Japanese media conglomerate behind the smash-hit game "Elden Ring", making it the firm's biggest shareholder.

The deal expanded Sony's games and anime portfolio, after its 2021 purchase of Crunchyroll, a once semi-legal US-based sharing site that is now a streaming giant for Japanese anime.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Outdoor Date Ideas for Valentine’s in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What is Cheating Culture in Japan Really Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Valentine’s Day Gifts Japanese Men Want From Women

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Reality Dating Shows to Binge this Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Gifts To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Prepaid Cards in Japan: Best Options for Expats & How to Use Them

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Japanese Romance Dramas on Netflix

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Umi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Timeless Marriage Advice For Women

Savvy Tokyo

Why So Many Marriages in Japan Are Sexless – And What You Can Do About It

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

15 Matchmaking Shrines in Tokyo to Visit for Love

Savvy Tokyo