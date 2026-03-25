Sony-Honda JV scraps EV development plans, as Honda reviews strategy

The joint venture formed by Sony Group Corp and Honda Motor Co said Wednesday that it has scrapped plans to develop and sell two electric vehicle models, as Honda is reviewing its EV strategy and the market environment is rapidly changing.

Sony and Honda said in a joint release that they and Sony Honda Mobility Inc will "continue to discuss and evaluate the future of SHM, taking into account the initial purpose of the JV establishment as well as the latest EV market environment."

Set up in 2022, the venture had aimed to release its first model, Afeela 1, this year and another EV model sometime in or after 2028, both in the United States. But it has decided to halt the plans.

Sony Honda Mobility said it is no longer able to utilize technologies that were set to be provided by Honda as the Japanese carmaker is now reassessing its EV operations in the face of slowing EV demand in the U.S. market.

"SHM has determined that it does not have a viable path forward to bring the models to market as originally planned," the joint venture said.

Global automakers are facing headwinds for EVs after U.S. President Donald Trump abolished tax incentives for EV purchases last year.

Earlier in the month, Honda said it had suspended the development of three EV models for production in North America. The carmaker now expects its first ever full-year net loss since its listing in 1957 for the year ending next Tuesday, citing costs linked to a revamp of its EV business.

© KYODO