Sony-Honda venture debuts Afeela EV from $89,900 in U.S.

Yasuhide Mizuno, Representative Director, Chairperson and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility Inc, speaks about the Afeela 1 EV during a Sony news conference ahead of the CES tech show Monday, in Las Vegas.

Sony Group Corp said its joint venture with Honda Motor Co has started accepting preorders in the United States for its new Afeela brand electric vehicle, priced from $89,900, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2026.

The Sony Honda Mobility Inc four-door sedan, equipped with a customizable digital display panel between the headlights and dozens of sensors to prevent accidents, is currently available for online reservations by residents of California.

The announcement was made during a media event ahead of CES 2025, one of the world's biggest technology trade fairs formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, which opens Tuesday in Las Vegas.

"We will meet our customers' expectations by providing a safe, secure, and comfortable travel experience," Yasuhide Mizuno, chief executive officer of the Tokyo-based venture, said in a news release.

The Afeela 1 incorporates advanced interactive services powered by generative artificial intelligence through a partnership with U.S. tech giant Microsoft Corp.

The technology enables drivers to control in-car functions by voice commands and receive personalized activity suggestions, it said.

© KYODO