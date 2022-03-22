Sony Interactive Entertainment to acquire Haven Entertainment Studios Inc

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Haven Entertainment Studios Inc, a Montreal-based development studio formed by acclaimed developer Jade Raymond, founder of Ubisoft Toronto and Motive Studios and one of the creative forces behind the blockbuster Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Founded in March 2021 with an investment from SIE, Haven Studios is led by a premier team of game creators with over a decade of experience collaborating on some of the industry’s most popular games and franchises. Haven Studios is currently working on its first project, a new live service experience for PlayStation built upon a systemic and evolving world focused on delivering freedom, thrill, and playfulness.

“Haven Studios is an emerging studio with an exceptional team of talent, and we’re delighted to welcome them into PlayStation as our first game development studio in Canada,” said Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment. “The studio’s focus on creating an original AAA multiplayer game will not only flex the power of PlayStation 5 but will further expand upon the diverse catalog of gaming experiences that can only be found on PlayStation.”

“We’ve had the privilege of working closely with the team at Haven Studios over the past year and have been extremely impressed with its growth and progress on its first project,” said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. “Jade has built a world-class team with the creative and technical prowess necessary to deliver on such an ambitious project. We value the studio’s dedication to building a player-first, collaborative game environment that can last for generations and are thrilled to have them officially become a part of PlayStation Studios.”

“Joining PlayStation Studios provides Haven with the creative freedom and unparalleled support to focus on building the highest quality games,” said Jade Raymond, CEO & Founder, Haven Studios. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with and learn from all of the exceptional PlayStation Studios teams. We intend to fully embrace the incredible capabilities of the PS5 to create new worlds that inspire players and allow them to connect in new ways.”

With a team of over 60 employees and growing, Haven Studios will be the 18th studio to join the PlayStation Studios family. The day-to-day operations post–acquisition will continue to be run by the management team at Haven Studios in close collaboration with PlayStation Studios’ leadership team. Terms of this transaction including the acquisition cost are not disclosed due to contractual commitments.

