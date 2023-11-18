Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sony lures record female engineers despite talent shortage in Japan

TOKYO

Sony Corp is increasing its hiring of female engineers, aiming to achieve a record-high percentage among its new hires for the next fiscal year, challenging the entrenched stereotype in Japan that typically associates men with such roles.

The ratio of women is expected to reach an all-time high of about 30 percent among new recruits for engineers and researchers at the leading technology firm, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday, a rare achievement in the country that has grappled with a shortage of female talent in the field.

The move comes as Sony, which produces smartphones and mirrorless cameras, is ramping up efforts to create a friendlier working environment for women, the sources said.

Sony offers flexible work schedules for pregnant women and those engaged in child-rearing, as well as a leave system for those undergoing fertility treatment, among other measures to support women's careers.

The new graduates will join the company in fiscal 2024, although Sony does not disclose the exact number of hires. The company conducts recruiting activities with three other group companies, including its parent, Sony Group Corp.

"It is often said that if one group accounts for about 30 percent of the entire population, they are not a minority," said Hiromi Yokoyama, professor of science and technology studies at the University of Tokyo.

"It is remarkable that a leading Japanese company achieves such a high percentage despite the stereotype that science is for men," Yokoyama said.

Companies are having difficulty hiring female engineers in Japan, where the number of women who major in science-related fields remains low.

Among the Japanese graduates of higher education institutions in 2021, females who studied natural science, math and statistics accounted for 27 percent, according to data compiled by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Those women who majored in engineering, manufacturing, and architecture stood at 16 percent. Both numbers were the lowest among the 38 OECD member countries.

