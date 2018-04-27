Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sony said all its business segments, except mobile operations, enjoyed increased sales Photo: AFP/File
business

Sony profits soar nearly seven-fold to Y490.8 bil

1 Comment
By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

Sony on Friday reported profits worth 490.8 billion yen, extending a roaring recovery supported by better sales of smartphone image sensors and movies, and improvement in its finance businesses.

The firm said its net yearly profit for the year to March was nearly seven times more than the 73.3 billion yen a year earlier, thanks to increased sales across the board and favorable foreign exchange rates.

Annual operating profit more than doubled to 734.86 billion yen, while sales surged 12.4 percent to 8.54 trillion yen, the company said.

Sony said all its business segments, except mobile operations, enjoyed increased sales, while asset sales added to its operating profit.

Its game division saw an 18-percent rise in sales, primarily due to an increase in PlayStation 4 software sales, the impact of foreign exchange rates, and an increase in its paid membership service, the company said.

Sales in its semiconductor business rose 10 percent, thanks to robust demand for image sensors for mobile devices, it added.

For the year to March 2019, the firm expects a moderate slowdown, with net profit seen falling 2.2 percent to 480 billion yen and operating profit down 8.8 percent to 670 billion yen.

Annual sales are expected to drop 2.9 percent to 8.3 trillion yen.

"Consolidated sales for (the ongoing year) are expected to decrease year-on-year primarily due to the impact of foreign exchange rates and an expected decrease in sales in the (mobile communications) segment," the company said in a statement.

"Consolidated operating income is expected to decrease year-on-year mainly due to an expected decrease in operating income in the semiconductors segment," it added.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

I wonder how much of that increase end in the pockets of the hard working men and women of Sony Corp.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

