Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kazuo Hirai spent 35 years at Sony Photo: AFP
business

Sony says former CEO Kazuo Hirai to leave

0 Comments
By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

Sony chairman Kazuo Hirai, who led a major and successful overhaul at the Japanese electronics giant, announced Thursday he would be leaving the firm after 35 years.

The company said that Hirai would retire as chairman but would continue to provide "counsel as requested by Sony's management team."

The 58-year-old had already stepped down from the key chief executive role last April after spending the previous six years pulling the firm out of deep financial trouble.

The company veteran was tapped in April 2012 to revive the once-iconic manufacturer of the Walkman, which was then suffering from huge losses largely tied to a hard-hit consumer electronics business.

Hirai led an aggressive restructuring drive at Sony, cutting thousands of jobs while selling business units and assets.

"I have decided to depart from Sony, which has been a part of my life for the past 35 years," said Hirai.

He had handed over last year as CEO to Kenichiro Yoshida, whom he praised for his "strong leadership" that was to lead to an "even brighter future for Sony".

Last month, Sony reported that its nine-month net profits had jumped 63 percent year-on-year, led by its games and music divisions.

However, it lowered its annual sales forecast, citing slower-than-expected sales in a range of fields including the key semiconductor unit.

In recent years, smartphone components and the top-selling PlayStation 4 games console have boosted its bottom line.

During his tenure, Hirai repeatedly shrugged off pleas to abandon Sony's television unit, which he insisted was central to the firm's core business.

He also tried to capture the youth market, notably with moves such as reviving the firm's robot dog Aibo, to great fanfare.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Live

This Family Restaurant with Flamingos In It Has Twitter Talking

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Learn

Apartment Hunter: Words for Your Quest to Move in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Live

Managing the Cost of Healthcare in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Explore

Muji is Opening Its First Japanese Hotel in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Depression In Japan: Reaching Out When Things Are ‘Not OK’

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Hikone Castle

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 30-31

Savvy Tokyo