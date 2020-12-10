Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sony is hoping to strengthen its position in the global video streaming market with the acquisition of Crunchyroll Photo: AFP/File
business

Sony to buy U.S. anime giant Crunchyroll for $1.17 bil

0 Comments
By Kazuhiro NOGI
TOKYO

Sony Corp said Thursday it has agreed to buy U.S. anime streaming giant Crunchyroll, which has more than three million paying subscribers, in a deal worth $1.17 billion.

By purchasing the anime, games and manga distributor from AT&T, Sony's entertainment division is hoping to strengthen its position in the global video streaming market and compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu, which also offer anime titles.

Crunchyroll, founded in 2006, is the world's largest online library of Japanese animation.

Tony Vinciquerra, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, said the firm had already developed "a deep understanding of this global art form" through its own anime streaming service Funimation, which it will combine with Crunchyroll.

"Together with Crunchyroll, we will create the best possible experience for fans and greater opportunity for creators, producers and publishers in Japan and elsewhere," he said. "We look forward to continuing to leverage the power of creativity and technology to succeed in this rapidly growing segment of entertainment."

Sony has recently seen massive success in Japan with the popular "Demon Slayer" anime series made by its Aniplex studio.

A film based on the series has been a huge hit during the pandemic, becoming Japan's second-highest-grossing film of all time and taking 27.5 billion yen ($265 million) at the box office.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo