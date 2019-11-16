Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sony to launch PS5 for year-end shopping season in 2020

TOKYO

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC said Tuesday it will start selling its PlayStation 5 game console during the year-end shopping season of 2020, making it the first new model in about seven years since the release of the PS4.

Unveiling the plan on its official website, the California-based unit of Sony Corp said the PS5 will offer a next-generation controller with haptic feedback instead of the "rumble" technology used in the past to simulate in-game experiences.

The PS5 will also use what the company calls "adaptive triggers" to vary the resistance of certain buttons so as to simulate differing actions such as pulling a bowstring or accelerating a vehicle in rocky terrain.

In its announcement, the company did not reveal the price of its new game console.

Following the release of the PS4 in 2013, global sales of the gaming system reached 91.60 million units as of December 2018, making it a major revenue source for the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant.

