Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
business

Sony to make, donate face shields to Japanese hospitals

0 Comments
TOKYO

Sony Corp says it will manufacture and donate medical face shields to hospitals in Japan, amid worries about the availability of protective equipment for healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Sony joins a growing list of global companies such as Boeing and Exxon Mobil helping to provide hospitals with face shields, which protect frontline workers from potential virus-containing droplets released by coughing, sneezing and other forms of close contact.

The Japanese technology and entertainment company said it has begun producing face shields repurposed from eye shields normally used by surgeons to view images on Sony's 3D medical monitors.

Sony said it will also help mass produce ventilators designed and developed by medical goods maker ACOMA Medical Industry Co. Production is due to begin in July, with plans to manufacture 500 units by the end of September.

Japan has reported over 16,000 coronavirus cases and 603 deaths from the flu-like respiratory illness.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

The Mummy at Saisho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: April 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Kochi

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

#StayAtHome

Covid-19: Who Is Vulnerable And How To Protect Them

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 18, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Video Conference? How To Look Your Best For The Camera

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #80: Cats Spooked by Thunder But Completely Ignore Earthquake Alarms

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon