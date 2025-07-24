 Japan Today
Sony to take stake in Bandai Namco in anime business partnership

TOKYO

Sony Group Corp. will take a 2.5 percent stake in major Japanese toymaker Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. for 68 billion yen ($464 million) as they joined hands in the anime business, the two companies said Thursday.

The Japanese tech conglomerate plans to expand anime works and products based on intellectual property copyrighted by Bandai Namco through the partnership.

Bandai Namco, known for the popular anime franchise Mobile Suit Gundam, will be able to use Sony's expertise in the production and distribution of anime and other video content, they said in a release.

"Through this partnership, we aim to co-create an array of content and experiences that exceed expectations and deliver Kando (emotion) to even more fans," Sony Chief Strategy Officer Toshimoto Mitomo said in the release.

The two companies are also considering cooperating in other areas, such as experiential entertainment technology and related services.

