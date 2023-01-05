Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yasuhide Mizuno, representative director, chairman and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility Inc, stands beside the newly unveiled electric vehicle prototype car Afeela, a joint venture between Sony and Honda, before the start of the CES tech show in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Photo: AP/John Locher
Sony unveils prototype EV, Afeela, to be made with Honda

LAS VEGAS

Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.

The vehicle, first announced in October, glided out on stage at the CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be called the Afeela.

Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility, said the company expects to take pre-orders in the first half of 2025 and deliver the first cars to customers in North America in spring 2026.

“As safety and security are essential to mobility, we will integrate Sony’s sensors and the Honda safety along with other intelligent technologies,” Mizuno said.

Sony and Honda announced their 50-50 joint venture in March. It unites Honda’s know-how in autos, mobility technology and sales with Sony’s imaging, network, sensor and entertainment expertise.

Production of the vehicle will take place at one of Honda’s 12 plants in the U.S. The U.S. was chosen for the launch because electric vehicles are already popular there. Japan came second as Honda’s home market, and other markets, including Europe, will follow, but no dates have been set.

© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Looks like a Porsche Panamera....

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Spring 2026 delivery.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

