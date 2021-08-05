Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sony now predicts a net profit of $6.4 billion for the fiscal year to March 2022 Photo: AFP/File
business

Sony upgrades annual profit outlook on strong Q1 performance

0 Comments
By Shingo ITO
TOKYO

Sony upgraded its full-year profit forecast Wednesday on the back of a strong quarterly performance, although the pandemic boom enjoyed by the gaming sector is slowing.

The Japanese conglomerate said solid earnings in its music and consumer electronics businesses offset a first-quarter operating profit decline in the gaming sector.

A box-office triumph for the anime epic "Demon Slayer", distributed by Sony's animation unit Aniplex, also boosted its better-than-expected quarterly results.

Sony Group now predicts a net profit of 700 billion yen ($6.4 billion) for the fiscal year to March 2022, up from its earlier estimate of 660 billion yen.

For the three months to June, net profit rose 9.4 percent to 211.8 billion yen, Sony said. Its annual sales forecast was unchanged at 9.7 trillion yen after first-quarter sales gained 15.0 percent to 2.26 trillion yen.

The figures showed Sony "displaying its underlying strength", Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo, told AFP.

"This result showed the advantage of a conglomerate -- strong sectors can offset weakening ones," he said.

While the upward annual forecast revision came as a surprise, "sales of digital cameras were much better than expected. And music-streaming businesses were also stronger than we thought," Yasuda added.

Although COVID-19 hit many industries hard, the gaming sector was one of the few to benefit, with demand soaring as people sought distractions during long periods stuck at home.

In the previous fiscal year, Sony reported its biggest-ever annual net profit, which more than doubled to 1.17 trillion yen on record sales of 8.99 trillion yen.

The group's latest annual net profit forecast remained lower than the bumper result last year, in which lockdown demand had boosted software sales.

"Demand is sharply weakening this year" for gaming products, as vaccines help life move closer to normality despite the spread of the Delta variant, Yasuda had warned before the earnings release.

Sony launched its PlayStation 5 last year but the console remains in short supply, leaving many would-be customers empty-handed.

And a global microchip shortage has also hobbled production of a wide range of goods, from cars to computers.

"Sony risks losing would-be users if the current supply shortage continues," said Yasuo Imanaka, chief analyst at Rakuten Securities.

In December, the animated film "Demon Slayer", in which a teenager hunts down and beheads demons, became Japan's top-grossing film of all time.

The title also had the best opening ever recorded in North America for a foreign-language film.

"'Demon Slayer' contributed a lot in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year, but the contribution is weakening," Yasuda said.

Sony, which started as a tiny radio maker in the years after World War II, is now enjoying steady growth in its entertainment businesses as a vital source of revenue.

The manufacturer of the Walkman has performed strongly in recent years after recovering from massive losses in the early 2010s, when it struggled to overcome deep financial trouble by cutting jobs and selling divisions.

"But Sony's performance could level off this year," Yasuda said.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

5 Incredible Mountains to Hike in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Stretch Your Yen: Budget Tips for Women Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: Quick Fixes From The Pharmacy

Savvy Tokyo

Mountain Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #1

Savvy Tokyo