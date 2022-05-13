Newsletter Signup Register / Login
business

Hyundai expected to announce $7 bil Georgia plant during Biden visit

0 Comments
By JEFF AMY and AAMER MADHANI
ATLANTA

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group is expected to announce next week it’s building a massive electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia, according to a U.S. official familiar with the anticipated announcement.

Hyundai is finalizing its plans for the new plant as President Joe Biden is set to travel to South Korea next week as part of his first visit to Asia during his administration.

The White House and Hyundai have been in discussions about the plant that’s expected to bring thousands new jobs to Georgia, and the formal announcement is likely to come during Biden’s May 20-21 visit to Seoul, according to the official who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official stressed though that details of the formal announcement are still being worked out.

The plant could grow to include 8,500 employees and would be built on a 2,200-acre (890-hectare) site that state and local governments own near the hamlet of Ellabell, Georgia, said two people familiar with Georgia’s talks with Hyundai.

That’s about 25 miles (40 kilometers) inland from Savannah. The second person said Hyundai would invest more than $7 billion and could also build some cars powered by gasoline engines at the site, with an announcement in Georgia set for May 20. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential talks.

It would be the second massive electric vehicle plant announced in Georgia in less than a year. Rivian Automotive in December announced it would build a $5 billion, 7,500-job electric truck plant about 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of Atlanta.

Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press auto writer Tom Krisher contributed from Detroit and writer Russ Bynum contributed from Savannah, Georgia.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog