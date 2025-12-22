 Japan Today
Spotify said the user accounts -- now disabled -- did 'unlawful scraping' Image: AFP/File
business

Spotify says piracy activists hacked its music catalogue

1 Comment
STOCKHOLM

Music streaming service Spotify said Monday it had disabled accounts from a piracy activist hacker group that claimed to have "backed up" millions of Spotify's music files and metadata.

The group Anna's Archives said in a blog post it had backed up 86 million Spotify tracks and the metadata for 256 million tracks -- a process known as "scraping" -- in order to start an open "preservation archive" for music.

Anna's Archives said the 86 million music files represented more than 99.6 percent of Spotify "listens", while the metadata copies represented 99.9 percent of all tracks on Spotify.

The breach, which has no impact on Spotify users, means that in theory anyone could use the information to build their own free music archive, though in practice they would be swiftly pursued by rights holders.

"Spotify has identified and disabled the nefarious user accounts that engaged in unlawful scraping," the company said in a statement sent to AFP.

"We've implemented new safeguards for these types of anti-copyright attacks and are actively monitoring for suspicious behaviour," it said.

"Since day one, we have stood with the artist community against piracy, and we are actively working with our industry partners to protect creators and defend their rights."

1 Comment
They should have reset everyone's algorithm. What a benefit that would be for everyone's sanity.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

