Starbucks baristas launch strike on chain's 'Red Cup Day'

Hundreds of unionized Starbucks baristas kicked off an indefinite strike Thursday in cities across the United States, protesting working conditions and stalled labor negotiations.

Like last year, the work stoppage came on the coffee chain's popular Red Cup Day, when Starbucks gives reusable cups to customers who purchase holiday-themed drinks.

The "Red Cup Rebellion" will see rallies at 4 pm local time in more than a dozen cities, and a work stoppage by about 1,000 baristas, according to Starbucks Workers United.

More than 65 cafes in over 40 cities are part of this first phase of the strike, which the union said could expand to include more than 550 unionized locations representing over 10,000 employees.

The baristas are demanding better wages, improved working conditions, and stable and adequate hours.

"It's hard to get more than 19 hours a week, which isn't enough to qualify for the health care," said Dachi Spoltore, who has worked as a barista for five years in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In the United States, health insurance is commonly provided by employers, and Starbucks only gives the benefit to employees working more than 20 hours per week.

For Lynne Fox, president of Workers United, which represents more than 90,000 employees across all industries in the United States, Starbucks management has refused to negotiate in good faith.

Founded in 2021, the Starbucks union is trying to develop a "foundational framework" on key issues such as wages, scheduling policy and access to health care.

Talks have been deadlocked since April.

In the United States, Starbucks owns nearly 10,000 cafes and has more than 7,000 franchise locations.

The company told AFP it was experiencing very little disruption on Thursday morning, ahead of the work stoppage.

"We're disappointed that Workers United, who represents less than four percent of our partners, has called for a strike instead of returning to the bargaining table," spokesperson Jaci Anderson said, adding that less than one percent of cafes were experiencing disruptions.

"We've been very clear -- when the union is ready to come back, we're ready to talk," she added.

