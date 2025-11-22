 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: Starbucks Japan
business

Starbucks Japan opens first-ever branch on bullet train platform

8 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Once upon a time, vendors would periodically wheel carts down the aisles of the shinkansen, offering food and drinks for travelers to enjoy during their ride on Japan’s famed bullet trains. Sadly that came to an end in the fall of 2023, with operator Japan Railways citing decreased demand as the reason for discontinuing the service on all but first-class carriages.

The reason demand was dropping, JR said, was that more and more travelers were instead opting to grab something to drink or eat within the station itself, prior to boarding. However, if you’re traveling with a lot of luggage or on a tight schedule, you probably don’t want to have to spend time and effort wandering through the building, especially if the shops and restaurants are far away from the spot where you need to get on your train, which is why Starbucks Japan is opening its first-ever branch right on a shinkansen platform.

Rather than Tokyo, it’s Yokohama that’s getting this pioneering shop, which is located inside Shin Yokohama Station, the first stop on the Tokkaido Shinkansen Line heading westward after leaving Tokyo’s Shinagawa Station. The takeout-only branch, opening November 21, stands on Platform 11, from where westbound shinkansen trains depart, and is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

With speedy service being especially important, the shinkansen platform Starbucks has a condensed menu, but still offers coffee made from freshly ground beans, with three hot (Pike Place Roast, Decaf House Blend, and Sumatra) and two iced (Decaf House Blend, Kenya) varieties to choose from, as well as cookies and other light fare. Ordering is done through a touch panel and payment is by cashless methods only.

▼ The bilingual order panel’s start screen

screenshot-2025-11-21-at-9-46-09.png
Image: Starbucks Japan

While this is the first shinkansen platform Starbucks, the concept render at the top of this article implies that it probably won’t be the last. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for refreshments for eastbound shinkansen journeys, we recently discovered a delicious ice cream hack in Kyoto Station.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Japan’s West Kyushu Shinkansen bullet train service to Nagasaki is set to open this fall

-- Hello Kitty Shinkansen Cafe: A delicious stop on the most kawaii bullet train in Japan

-- Traveler in Japan filled with gratitude as bullet train conductor shares Shinkansen lifehack

© SoraNews24

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

8 Comments
Login to comment

Even people have mixed felling with that brand, still better than random kiosk that exist in platform. Many people when they try to jump into shinkansen they were in hurry to get into station. At least they should be able to decent coffee, well done JR!

-9 ( +3 / -12 )

I just wish the coffee prices weren't going through the roof. I wonder if they'll ever go back down...

1 ( +2 / -1 )

No thanks..

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

I pass by Starbucks they almost run over each other's morning getting coffee

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Well I guess some people enjoy sipping coffee while enjoying the view.

Me, usually just close my eyes and rest

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Tokyo station certainly needs a platform Bucks. The only coffee in the gates at the Shink platforms is at a Beck's which is really limited. All the donuts are made with gummy rice flour and taste like bland mush. Ugh.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Just what the world needs - another Starbucks

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Awful coffee,but people drown it in milk,sugar and heaven knows what,so they have no idea.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fukuoka City Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Health

10 Japanese Self Care Tips For Protecting Your Skin During Winter

Savvy Tokyo

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Hakuun Torii Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Behind the Scenes with Riki With Japan Mates

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Wants My Passwords For Everything’

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Alone in Japan: 5 Tips To Get Through The Solo Foreigner Blues

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Best Japanese Video Games With Strong Female Characters

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Who Is Sanae Takaichi? The Policies of Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

GaijinPot Blog