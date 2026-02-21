Starbucks Japan to raise prices and charge for takeout bags

There’s been a lot for Japanese Starbucks fans to be happy about over the last few days, as the chain rolled out its new sakura beverages and drinkware. But while those additions to Starbucks’ menu and merch catalog are putting smiles on many people’s face, there are some less crowd-pleasing ones going into effect too.
Starting with the one that has a silver lining, as of February 18, Starbucks Japan branches no longer provides free bags to takeout customers. Instead, customers who need a bag and haven’t brought one of their own will be charged 11 yen per order, and can receive a number of bags up to the number of items they’re purchasing. It’s a very modest fee, and is part of Starbucks’ initiative to reduce the chain’s environmental impact by encouraging customers to bring their own reusable shopping bags.
▼ Since 2009, Starbucks Japan has been using FSC (Forest Stewardship Council)-approved sustainable-source paper for its takeout bags, but they want to be even more ecologically friendly.
The less popular change, though, will be that Starbucks is raising its prices, or, to use their press release’s terminology, “adjusting” them, in response to “rising materials and energy costs.”
The nature of the price increases is complex and vague. To start with, in 2025 Starbucks introduced a system of “location-specific pricing,” with Starbucks locations inside certain Japanese airports and expressway rest stops put into the category Location A, and branches in major metropolitan areas such as Tokyo’s 23 central wards and Osaka in the Location B classification. Prices at Location A Starbucks are, on average, six percent higher than they are in a normal Starbucks, and at Location B branches they’re four percent higher than the norm. In total, about 30 percent of Starbucks Japan branches are in either the Location A or B group.
Under the new system, though, Starbucks will be transferring some of the Tokyo 23-wards branches to the more expansive Location A group. In addition, while the beverage prices for Location A and B branches will not change, at Starbucks Japan’s remaining branches (i.e. those with the cheapest prices under the old system), prices for some permanent-menu beverages will be increased by 5 to 30 yen. And at all participating Starbucks Japan branches, regardless of location classification, the price for the chain’s “One More Coffee” brewed coffee refill service will be increased by 20 yen, and some regular-menu food items will have their prices raised by between 5 and 30 yen.
None of these are massive changes, but with consumers in Japan growing exhausted at the constant string of prices for just about everything going up while most workers’ wages remain stagnant, being asked to pay more for what’s supposed to be discretionary, “fun” eating and drinking probably isn’t going to sit well with some people. In addition, while it might be a common practice in the U.S., in Japan it’s somewhat unusual for a national chain to charge different prices based on branch location.
Starbucks Japan isn’t the first company to do so (McDonald’s Japan also charges different prices for certain items depending on location), but Starbucks does run the risk of being seen as trying to squeeze every last yen they can out of their customers by saying that people in certain parts of Tokyo have to pay more for the same cup of coffee than they would in another part of the country, or even another part of the same city.
All that said, with how consistently crowded Starbucks Japan branches in prime locations are, Starbucks probably isn’t too worried about losing a handful of customers if they can earn more per person who does buy something.
Source: Starbucks Japan
23 Comments
NCIS Reruns
Coffee prices are so high now I've started looking at alternatives for my morning caffeine rush.
Monty
I paid for my Oat milk latte at my favorite Starbucks 20yen more this morning.
It is now 460yen instead of 440yen.
kurisupisu
Overpriced and many cheaper alternatives available.
Newgirlintown
Meanwhile wages in Japan remain the same as thirty odd years ago.
sakurasuki
Increased coffee price with weak yen, the only thing that make sense is increasing the end product's price.
https://thenevadaindependent.com/article/has-the-cost-of-coffee-increased-by-40-percent-since-september-2024
リッチ
Mediocre coffee. Convenience stores and McDonald’s have actually better tasting coffee. Starbucks is just sweet diabetic drinks that are overpriced.
Pukey2
We need more Luckin Coffe around the world. Not the overpriced muck from Starbucks.
Michael Machida
This company reported annual revenue of approximately $37.2 billion USD for the fiscal year ending in 2025.
WoodyLee
Who goes to Starbucks these days !??? didn't know they still exist ?
I got my coffee from 7 - 11 when I run out of my Vanilla / Hazelnut home brewed daily supply. Faster, Better taste, cheaper, and freshly ground right in front of your eyes, unlike Starbucks where they add hot boiling water to concentrated coffee then serve it.
earsay
Always fascinated me why Starbucks is seen as fashionable in Japan. It's just typical low quality, chain store coffee. Very weak and generic. There are way better options out there and you can support an independent business at the same time.
WoodyLee
@NCIS...
""Coffee prices are so high now I've started looking at alternatives for my morning caffeine rush.""
Brew your own with different flavors at home then load it into a thermos and enjoy it on the go. Been doing it for years and I love it. It gives me the freedom to drink anytime anywhere.
Gaijinjland
Woodpile,
You do realize those small 7-11 size coffees used to be 100 and the large was 150, right?
Talk about price increases!
BertieWooster
Starbucks is garbage. There is a Georgia coffee machine in the supermarket next to where I work. That serves BETTER coffee. Only ¥160!
Random
Mister Donut…free refills.
Taciturn
That's a shame. Oh well, I will still enjoy my favourite drink every now and then.
Japantime
Starbucks is only a status symbol. It is considered by most coffee purists to be very poor quality that is preferred by Americans.
Fountain
I don’t know why anyone goes there.
Pretentious, rip-off shops.
gaijintraveller
Starbucks was great when everywhere else was full of smoke, and then that was a good reason to go there. Nowadays most places are no smoking, so there is no reason to go to Starbucks.
bass4funk
For all the bad wrap, Starbucks does have good tasting coffee actually, it just depends what kind of coffee you’re getting, now if you want to talk about the Frappuccino‘s and all the other stuff, then you have a legitimate argument to make about all of that being too sweet and high in calorie, you would be right, but I love their triple espresso shots. I’m more of a tea person, so I go to there, Teavana locations, and they do have some very good tea
IMadeAnAccountJustForThis
Their food has been gradually shrinking and shrinking as it is.
Starbucks is convenient as few places are open for early morning on the way to work coffees and if you enjoy a cappuccino convenience store machines just don't cut it. I guess I'll be getting my morning bucks less often.
commanteer
Never liked their coffee, but at least they used to be comfortable places to sit and kill time. I remember early Seattle locations where they had used furniture that was very cozy. Now it's all pretty generic. And there are tons of independent coffee shops that are comfortable places with better coffee. If I'm in a hurry, 7-Eleven coffee is fine with me.
toto_kiboko
Starbucks prices are already pretty high. I wonder how much more they want to squeeze the loyal customers like me.
Namorada
I don’t mind shops raising prices. Starbucks is hardly the first.
I do mind that nothing is being done about wages.
If we are going to be inundated with meaningless catchy phrases, I’d like to hear “Wages, wages, wages” more than “Work, work, work.”
At least the priority is a goal, not optics.