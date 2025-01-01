Starbucks Japan to switch to green plant-based straws

Starbucks Coffee Japan Ltd will replace paper straws with plant-derived biomass alternatives at its outlets from this month, aiming to halve waste and emissions by 2030.

The major coffee chain operator plans to ramp up its initiative against microplastic pollution by introducing the more eco-friendly straws at 32 stores in the southern island prefecture of Okinawa on Jan 23 for customers who order iced drinks.

Starbucks is one of a growing number of firms in the Japanese food and beverage service sector, such as hamburger chain McDonald's Japan and family restaurant operator Skylark Holdings Co, that have introduced eco-friendly alternatives to plastic straws.

The plant-based biodegradable straws, colored Starbucks' trademark dark green, will start being rolled out at all stores across Japan from March, the company said.

The new straws are designed to be more robust when used, unlike the paper straws introduced in January 2020 as part of efforts to address ocean pollution from plastic waste.

Made primarily from plant oils instead of petroleum-based derivatives, the straws eventually decompose into carbon dioxide and water through the action of microorganisms found in seawater and soil.

The use of biopolymer straws, which emit less CO2 over their life cycle as compared to the paper options currently offered by Starbucks, would halve the weight of discarded straws from the coffee chain, according to Starbucks.

"We aim to promote sustainable practices in our business so that customers can align" with our goals, Starbucks Coffee Japan CEO Takafumi Minaguchi said in a statement.

